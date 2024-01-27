At the BRAFA art and antiques fair, what doesn't belong together comes together like in a dream. It's fitting that this year she's focusing on surrealism.

When the characteristic of an art and antiques fair is its exuberant eclecticism, which it develops in the comparatively narrow framework of two exhibition halls at the Brussels Expo; When 132 exhibitors from fourteen countries invite you on a journey through time through 5,000 years, from style to style, with expeditions into different cultures, genres and price ranges, then it is worth setting a guiding theme. The BRAFA Art Fair has had the best experiences with this – like Belgium as a whole with its cultural focus changing every year. Last year, the Chamber of Wonders Fair, which was as rich in tradition as it was quality-conscious, indulged in the wealth of forms of Art Nouveau; this time she celebrates surrealism.

André Breton issued its birth certificate as an artistic movement a hundred years ago in Paris with the “Surrealist Manifesto”. That same year, the poets Paul Nougé, Camille Goemans and Marcel Lecomte founded a Belgian group that developed its own interpretation of the surreal. Its best-known representative is the painter René Magritte, who you can meet in Brussels these days not only in the museum dedicated to him, but of course also at the BRAFA: there, for example, the local gallery De Jonckheere is presenting a drawing by Magritte of a painting from 1950, which is… now owned by the Scottish National Galleries. “La Légende des Siècles” shows a small wooden chair on the seat of a monumental stone chair – placed as if to illustrate the sentence: We stand on the shoulders of giants.



Pittura metafisica at the Repetto Gallery (Lugano): Giorgio de Chirico, “Piazza d'Italia con Arianna”, early 1950s, oil on canvas, 70 by 100 centimeters, price on request

surrealism avant la letter Harold t'Kint de Roodenbeke (Brussels) offers the painting “Composition surréaliste” Léopold Survages from 1916 with views through the wall in an architectural composition, and the pittura metafisica Giorgio de Chiricos is represented at the Repetto Gallery (Lugano) with the painting “Piazza d'Italia con Arianna” from the 1950s. But another artist comes to the fore: the Belgian Paul Delvaux, who, as a painter between surrealism and symbolism, took an individual path over the course of his 96-year life: more introspective and less provocative. On the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of his death this year, the foundation, which looks after his legacy and a Delvaux museum in Sint Idesbald-Koksijde, Flemish, is a guest of honor at BRAFA and is showing – not for sale – works by the Belgian from various creative phases.



120,000 euros at the Galerie Nicolas Bourriaud (Paris): Auguste Rodin, “The Man with the Broken Nose”, 1903, bronze with black-green patina, 25.5 centimeters high

“As beautiful as the chance meeting of a sewing machine and an umbrella on a dissecting table” was, according to a well-known quote by the poet Lautréamont, the Surrealist: The same applies to the BRAFA as a place of unexpected encounters. A cast of Auguste Rodin's sculpture “The Man with the Broken Nose” from 1903 for an impressive 120,000 euros is at the Paris Nicolas Bourriaud gallery. Francisco de Zurbarán's museum-quality “Still Life of Lent” sets a baroque highlight at the Nicolás Cortés Gallery in Madrid. The Milan gallery Dalton Somaré has a carved wooden “Androgynous figure with twins” from 15th or early 16th century Mali, and the Frankfurt gallery is offering a monumental group of figures by Max Ernst for 2.7 million euros.



The gallery (Frankfurt) is currently particularly dedicated to the Ernst family of artists: it is bringing a group of figures by Max Ernst to BRAFA for 2.7 million euros.

According to the wishes of the BRAFA management committee, the range should be even wider, perhaps with street art and photography, and the number of participants should increase to up to 150 – but no more. In Brussels we know that abundance, taken to excess, could turn into something less dreamlike. There is already enough to discover at BRAFA.

BRAFA Art Fair, Brussels Expo, Brussels, until February 4th, entry 25 euros