In the Third Report, led by the presiding judge of the State Administrative Court (TEJA), Alejandro Tavares Calderón, the case was filed in which former governor Javier Corral Jurado was accused of illicit enrichment, based on the General Law of Administrative Responsibilities.

In the list of TEJA agreements, corresponding to last Wednesday, the file with the code 073/2024-3 JRA was recorded, whose jurisdiction was assumed by the judicial body to judge the former president through administrative means.

The process, which began on July 5 with the notification of an administrative procedure against Corral, advanced with the filing of the case in the court in charge of this type of trials against former public officials and individuals involved in government affairs.

The Secretariat of Public Administration (SFP) sent to the TEJA the file that implicates the former governor as the alleged person responsible for serious misconduct in the exercise of his office.

The Presumed Administrative Responsibility File EPRA049/2024, initiated against the former president, refers to the allegations of possible illicit enrichment and tax evasion, for the allegedly irregular acquisition of a plot of land that he annexed to his property on Costa Rica Street, in Ciudad Juárez.

For this case, Corral Jurado appeared in writing before the SFP on Tuesday, July 23, and, since the offenses were considered serious, the state agency referred the case to the TEJA the following day, that is, on July 24.

The parties involved – the accused former governor, the state authority and the complainant, the PRI deputy Omar Bazán Flores as an interested third party – were notified by letter from the general director of Legal Affairs and Responsibilities of the SFP, Gerardo Humberto Franco Baeza.

The notification letter states that on June 28, the Public Service Secretariat (SFP) received a report of alleged administrative responsibility signed by Norma Angélica Torres, director of Complaints and Investigations of the SFP itself, as a result of the appeal filed by Bazán Flores, in which she accused Corral of violating the law with the acquisition of a 270-square-meter property, known as the hot land, with which she expanded her house located on the border.

The case was admitted on July 1st and days later, on July 5th, Corral Jurado was summoned to appear at an initial hearing in the department, scheduled for the 23rd of that same month.

Following the hearing, in which Corral Jurado did not appear in person but did appear through his lawyer Francisco Emiliano Arreola López (who brought a letter on behalf of the former governor), the SFP had three business days to forward the file to the TEJA.

Since these are considered serious offences under the General Law on Administrative Responsibilities, it is the jurisdictional body that must review the case and decide whether it is within its jurisdiction to judge it.

The list of agreements of the Third TEJA Report, dated July 31, signed by the first secretary assigned to said report, Paulina Alicia Ramírez, establishes the reception of letters and annexes of the administrative disciplinary file and reserves the decision on jurisdiction and admission.

The agreement names the General Directorate of Complaints and Investigations of the SFP as the investigating authority; the General Directorate of Legal Affairs and Responsibilities of the Undersecretariat of Legal Affairs, Public Contracts and Responsibilities of the SFP as the substantiating authority; and the third party complainant is the individual identified only by the initials OBF, which correspond to the name of the PRI deputy who reported the alleged irregularities.

The name of the former governor does not appear either as a public servant accused or as a linked individual, but the initials JCJ do appear, which appear to correspond to the name of Javier Corral Jurado.

Subsequently, the agreement on the settlement of the case was published in the list of agreements on Wednesday, August 7, with the same data of the parties involved, in which it assumes jurisdiction in a specialized jurisdiction.

The former governor is accused by Bazán Flores of the administrative faults that can be proven by the land transaction that remains irregular, which is why the former president has not been able to register it in his favor, as he himself reported through a video posted on social media in recent days.

The probable lack of illicit enrichment refers to the increase in his assets without legal explanation, which is what Bazán Flores has denounced, and tax fraud for not paying taxes to the municipality of Juárez for the undeclared transaction, which was denounced by the border municipal administration.

In addition, the PRI member filed a criminal complaint against the former governor, but so far the authorities have only proceeded through administrative means.