Although Nintendo still no official information is provided about the successor of the Switch, little by little more details of this hardware are emerging through different sources. Now, recently it was revealed what type of charger this console will use, as well as the fact that the Dock could include a second fan to avoid heating problems.

According to LiC and LuigiBlood, who have had access to private information about manufacturers and parts suppliers that have a relationship with Nintendo, The Switch’s successor will feature a 60W USB-C charger, improving clock speed and enabling fast charging with GaN technologyDelta Electronics, who currently handles the Switch’s charger, would also be in charge of this aspect for the new model.

Along with this, it has been mentioned that The console dock would have an additional fan, which would help in demanding moments and long gaming sessions.For the moment, Nintendo has remained silent on these new leaks, and it is likely that they will not share official information until they are ready, something that could happen until the end of this year, or at the beginning of the next.

For now, We just have to wait for the Big N to be ready to officially reveal the successor to the Nintendo Switch.. In related topics, you can find out technical details about the console here. Similarly, this is how the Japanese company plans to combat hoarders in the future.

Author’s Note:

The successor to the Nintendo Switch has the potential to be a great console. If the technical capabilities prove to be true, we’ll be getting our hands on a portable PS4, which opens the door to a lot of third-party games, and gives Nintendo new tools to create unique experiences.

Via: Famiboards