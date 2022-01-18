In the Zaporozhye region of Ukraine, a group of teenagers tortured their 14-year-old acquaintance, after which the minors attempted to rape him with a baseball bat. About it reported on the National Police website.

According to the investigation, six teenagers aged 12-15, among whom were girls, took part in bullying. One of them invited her former classmate to the house of one of the guys. There they beat the teenager, humiliated and mocked. After that, the students tried to rape him using a baseball bat, informs UNIAN.

The target was not chosen by chance – the victim allegedly started dating a girl, and his former classmate became jealous and decided to teach him a lesson. According to the mother of the injured teenager, they beat him, extinguished cigarette butts on him, poured cold water on him, undressed him and took him outside. Despite the fact that it was possible to identify all six teenagers, one way or another involved in bullying, law enforcement officers detained only two of them.

