Ted Lasso is unique. He has no comparison. Like it or not, the show among the most popular on Apple TV (purists who love Premier League turn up their noses, others are enthusiastic) has become a cult. The American coach who knows nothing about football – played by the extraordinary Jason Sudeikis – and is catapulted into the leadership of the Richmond Football Club with the owner’s intention of having him demoted to discredit her ex-husband, only to then change his mind, is not inspired by any existing technician. Another story for one of the protagonists of the third season, the center forward Zava. The similarities with Ibrahimovic are undeniable. And wanted.

like Zlatan — Played by Mximilian Osinski, the superstar is courted by the entire Premier League, but chooses to play for Richmond. The clothing, the attitudes, the talent, are all exaggerated for obvious script purposes, but the basis from which she starts is easy to guess. Her famous phrases of her? “I’m not interested in watching movies, I just like watching my wife.” Or again: “Prophets believe in something. I do not think so. I know, in my heart, and my incredibly defined lats and glutes, that there’s no opponent we can’t beat.” “Dream big and you’ll never wake up.” See also Pioli: "I don't know where we will arrive, but we can take away satisfaction. Messias will grow again"

“I let my kids choose their own names when they turn 7. That’s why one of them is called Smingus Dingus.” Obviously it is a caricature of Zlatan, even if the author confesses that he was inspired by a mix between the Swede and Eric Cantona, adding a pinch of Lewandowski. How does Zava’s adventure at the Richmond end? No spoilers…

