The technological research and development center Tecnalia has designed an advanced multi-signal sensor system that, together with integrated artificial intelligence, promotes the revaluation of materials, increasing productivity by 20% business, says the Basque group.

This technology that is being developed in companies, such as Widow of Sainz or Demoliciones Lezamamultiplies by a thousand the amount of information that the different agents in the value chain receive about the analyzed materials, compared to traditional laboratory analysis techniques.

With this Tecnalia system circularity is favored and sustainability is guaranteed of consumption and production models, which optimize the use of raw materials and minimize the generation of waste. Likewise, the competitiveness of companies is strengthened and new economic activities based on the ‘Green Economy’ are generated.

Tecnalia’s technology provides the waste management sector with detailed information on the characteristics of the materials it has and allows it to exploit the possibilities of valorizing this waste to convert them into products with greater added value and in secondary materials for another industrial process.

The system designed by Tecnalia, through multimodal spectral and visual sensing and deep learning algorithms, is capable of tracing and predicting characteristics of material resources such as their morphology, color, size or chemical composition to increase the traceability of information. Thus, companies improve decision making regarding reuse and recycling of materials and increases their quality control.

According to Iñigo Vegas, director of Next Construction at Tecnalia, “this system, called Traziaopens a new window in digital transformation, increasing profitability, productivity and decarbonization for different productive agents of circular value chains.

In addition, the system allows predicting which final market application a waste manager can target, based on the expected characteristics of the final product. In this way, increases efficiency in closing production cycles. “This massive generation of data will improve trust in relationships between agents in circular chains, boosting the use of secondary raw materials,” explains Vegas.

The system Trazia enhances digital transformation in the mining-extractive sector, in the eco-industry and in construction, optimizing processes, raw material qualities and improving traceability.

Industrial processes

Thus, it is being developed for integration into different industrial processes allowing the analysis of the following types of materials: resources from construction and demolition; recycling of food packaging, furniture, insulation or building systems; mineral resources for energy products, etc.

For manufacturers of cement-based construction products in the Basque Country, the availability of highly reliable recovered mineral fractions obtained thanks to this systemcould mean annual savings of between 2.8 and 26 million euros. In the case of biobased packaging for food, it can increase circularity rates by more than 70%.