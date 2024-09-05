Taxation | Would the new tax advantage make conkers stay at work longer? “We must be able to do better”

Taxation|“Konkari experts” should be made to stay at work, says the trustee of the software industry, who has a radical tax idea.

Computer programs I act like someone who knows his own pockets retires, but the company doesn’t understand asking: would you like to continue?

On the last day, the laptop is left on the table, and a huge amount of information disappears through the door like ashes in the wind.

“The software industry needs to look at itself in the mirror. We must be able to do better. Let’s attract ‘thugs’ to stay, and think about how the work is motivating for them”, says the CEO of Software Finland, which protects the interests of the software industry Rasmus Roiha.

Now the association presents a radical proposal: “age tax sale”.

Practically ale would mean lighter taxation on extra earnings made in the old days.

An end-of-career promotion, overtime or a lump sum on top of a pension may seem pointless because of progressive taxation. The background is marginal taxation.

Marginal tax refers to the share that the taxpayer captures from the increase in income. With a good income, that share can become large.

The tax sale would work according to age. A 60-year-old would get at least 60 percent of his additional income, a 61-year-old would get 61 percent, and so on.

Retired can get tax deductions, but according to Roiha, those sums do not attract well-paid software industry experts back to the lathe.

That’s why the association thought in advance whether the proposal would be interpreted as a mere transfer of income to the wealthy.

According to Roiha, however, you have to look at the big picture: continuing the working career of the “hardy” would improve productivity and growing earnings would increase the tax pot.

According to him, the step-by-step discount is not an idea pulled out of a hat, but has been weighed with experts. In Roiha’s opinion, the method would work in other fields as well.

As such, it is not new that someone proposes changes to marginal taxation. In spring The business delegation presented lowering the highest marginal tax rates by 10 percentage points.

The new proposal has a psychological aspect: the appreciation of the hard work of older workers would increase.

“We haven’t been able to think that we should stick to critical competence,” says Rasmus Roiha.

Software Finland and the startup company Nextmile researched the attitude of companies in the field towards the elderly to support their presentation. Nextmile is a company that investigates ways to improve the mood of companies in the last working years.

A survey of companies in the software industry revealed that three out of four companies would like “conkario recipients” to continue working past retirement age.

Why hasn’t anything been done about it? Roiha estimates that retirement is a new thing for the software industry.

“You can see from this that the industry is young,” says Roiha.

“70 percent of companies do not have an operating method or a process for managing the last few years.”

The research shows that many have risen to managerial positions, but are no longer interested in them at the end of their careers. Few people realize in time to open their mouths that what else could be done.

“They take a pension, and that’s it [se on siinä].”

Nine out of ten survey respondents said that people over the age of 55 have “critical competence” for the company. According to Roiha, it shatters the stereotype that the software business is just “youth hype”.

He mentions billionaires Jeff Bezos and Jack Man. Both were born in 1964. Bezos started the enormous online store Amazon when he was only in his thirties, and Man’s rival store Alibaba was founded when the businessman was about 35 years old.

In addition, there are not enough “young nohes” for everyone, says Roiha, because more labor would be needed as more people graduate from the education pipeline.

“And this gap is growing.”