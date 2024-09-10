Come back Tecna – How to make it, the international exhibition of technologies and supplies for surfacesorganized by Ieg – Italian Exhibition Group in collaboration with Acimac – Association of Manufacturers of Machinery and Equipment for Ceramics, will be held from 24 to 27 September 2024 at the Rimini Expo Centre.

For over 40 years, Tecna has been the world’s leading event for process technologies, equipment, aesthetics and design for the ceramic and brick industry. It represents a point of reference for all the main supply chains related to materials for construction, architecture and design.

From this year with a further and important novelty thanks to the creation of the innovation district and related startup area that aims to enhance the latest news and stimuli in the field of Industry 4.0 with a focus on: digitalization, green solutions, sustainability and logistics; ensuring continuity with the innovative process undertaken by the manufacturing industry.

The call for startups closed in the last few weeks and while waiting to open the fair, Angi, as the main partner of the entire innovation district and startup area project, organized by Italian Exhibition Group in collaboration with Acimac and with the support of Ice – Italian Trade Agency and the Rimini Tecnopolo, is launching an interesting webinar entitled: “Process and design technologies for the surface industry”.

Some of the members of the evaluation committee of the call for startup will intervene in this moment of debate, including: Elisabetta Migone – Head of startup and entrepreneurship office of IIT – Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia, Francesco Tufarelli – General Director, Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Claudio Lubatti – Head of Relations with Innovation Ecosystem Intesa San Paolo Innovation Center. The President of Angi Gabriele Ferrieri and the director of the scientific committee Angi Prof. Roberto Baldassari will also be there to bring their voices. Moderation entrusted to Ylenia Totino National Director Luxury&Lifestyle Angi Tv Host/Moderator.

It will be possible to follow the webinar on Angi’s social channels on Wednesday 11 September from 10:00 on X, Youtube, Facebook and LinkedIn. Or simply by clicking on this link