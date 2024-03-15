Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/15/2024 – 19:33

On the day that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) made public the statements of military and politicians to the Federal Police (PF) about an alleged coup attempt, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and allies organized a series of demonstrations and motorcades in cities in Rio de Janeiro – the electoral base of the former chief executive.

Bolsonaro's plan is to travel through seven cities in around 10 hours, on a 150-kilometer journey between Maricá and Armação dos Búzios, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Until 5pm, the former president passed through Cabo Frio, São Pedro da Aldeia, Iguaba, Araruama, Saquarema and Maricá.

The former head of the Executive made quick appearances in the cities he visited, without speeches or demonstrations about the testimonies that came to light this Friday, 15th. Bolsonaro and allies recorded videos on social media of motorcades of supporters of the former president in the cities that the Bolsonaro delegation visited.

The Bolsonaro tour began in the municipality of Maricá, at 10 am. Governed by PT member Fabiano Horta (PT-RJ), the city is about 50 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro. From there, Bolsonaro went to Saquarema, at 12pm, Araruama, at 2pm, Iguaba, at 3pm, São Pedro da Aldeia, at 4pm, and Cabo Frio, around 5pm.

In São Pedro da Aldeia, Bolsonaro was received at a civic-military school, one of his flagships during his term as President of the Republic. In images posted on social media, students from the teaching unit welcomed the former president shouting “myth”.

In total, Bolsonaro made seven publications on When contacted by Estadão, the former president did not comment.

In addition to traveling along the coast of Rio de Janeiro, the former president is expected to attend the launch of the pre-candidacy of federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ), former head of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), for Rio de Janeiro City Hall this Saturday , 16. The launch event is scheduled to take place at the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel samba school, in the west of the city.