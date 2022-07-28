There was a lot of discussion about technical directive 039 which will come into force from the Spa-Francorchamps race on 28 August, used by the Federation to intervene during the current season on the regulations with the ‘shield’ of the safety issue. The initial point of this document in fact concerned the introduction of a metric capable of setting the limit of vertical oscillations allowed in terms of porpoising, in order to preserve the health of the pilots after consultations with specialist doctors who have certified the danger of this phenomenon. This was then linked to the trend relating to the ‘flexible flat bottom’, which created a real political battle behind the scenes, also for the modification of the 2023 technical regulations.

But returning to porpoising, in recent weeks the FIA ​​has provided the teams with the complex calculation to evaluate the vertical oscillations, the limit of which seems to have been set at 10G. On the matter the Germans of Auto, Motor und Sport dedicated an interesting study: “If the reference tracks were Silverstone, Spielberg and Paul Ricard, there would be no problem for the teams. Two teams have confirmed that their maximum values ​​were between 3 and 5G “and continued, highlighting a critical point of the measurements: “The FIA ​​determines the load value in question exclusively on the straights, because in the curves the forces are three-dimensional and it is complex to derive only the vertical component. However, it should be noted that the straight-line rebound does not cause safety risks for the drivers, who suffer more on the fast corners. In this aspect we see the bouncing persist in some cars, for example at Silverstone at Copse at 290 km / h the forces exceeded 5G. When the stresses were too heavy for the drivers, the teams increased the car’s ground clearance, thereby reducing its speed, load and consequent pumping. Eau Rouge in this sense could become a problem“.