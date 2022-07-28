WHO chief Ghebreyesus urges men to limit number of sexual partners due to monkeypox

Men who have sex with men should limit the number of their sexual partners and take extra precautions to contain the spread of monkeypox. This was stated by the head of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, transmits South China Morning Post.

The best way to stop an infection is to reduce the risk of infection, he said. “For men who have sex with men, this includes reducing the number of sexual partners and sharing contact information with new partners so that the virus can be traced if needed,” Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO chief also noted that the spread of smallpox can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals take the risk seriously and take the steps necessary to stop transmission and protect vulnerable populations.

Earlier, the World Health Organization reported 18,000 cases of monkeypox reported in 78 countries around the world. According to WHO, most of the cases are in European countries.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that the US has become the country with the highest incidence of monkeypox in the world. As noted in the agency, 3,846 cases of monkeypox have been identified in the United States so far. In second place is Spain, where 3125 cases were found, in third place are Germany and the UK, in which two thousand cases were recorded.