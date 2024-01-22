The new video diary of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League introduces Joker, although the latter is effectively deceased by the time of Batman: Arkham City. So how does the famous villain return?

It's a question of Elseworlds, the developers explain: the Joker that we will find in the endgame of the Rocksteady Studios title is another person, younger but equally crazy, coming from an alternate universe. A gimmick so dear to DC characters.

In the video it is underlined that with the alternation of the seasons of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League all new content will be free and you will eventually have to pay only for the aesthetic elements: an approach very similar to that of, uh, Marvel's Avengers.