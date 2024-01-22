The new video diary of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League introduces Joker, although the latter is effectively deceased by the time of Batman: Arkham City. So how does the famous villain return?
It's a question of Elseworlds, the developers explain: the Joker that we will find in the endgame of the Rocksteady Studios title is another person, younger but equally crazy, coming from an alternate universe. A gimmick so dear to DC characters.
In the video it is underlined that with the alternation of the seasons of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League all new content will be free and you will eventually have to pay only for the aesthetic elements: an approach very similar to that of, uh, Marvel's Avengers.
There is no shortage of doubts
There is no doubt that a plan of free updates with extra characters and new missions represents a strong point and a possible attraction for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but in terms of gameplay and structure major doubts remain.
It is in fact inexplicable that the developers have set aside a Proven combat system like freeflow in favor of apparently solid but tending towards repetitive third person shooter mechanics, with unsatisfactory melee attacks (to be performed with the triggers, moreover…) and a structure that seems very linked to the live service nature of the experience.
