Many people attended Taiisia’s funeral to greet a girl who fled the war and met her death in Italy

There were many people who wanted to participate in the last farewell for the little one Taiisia Marzeniykthe 5-year-old girl who fled from Ukraine due to the war and died hit in Crotone.

It happened last March 20, when an 18-year-old boy with a pink paper, who was driving next to his dad, hit a 16-year-old boy. The latter is the boyfriend of Taiisia’s Ukrainian cousin and at that time she held the baby in her arms.

Later, it turned out that the driver ran over the boy voluntarily, due to some problems with him previously. He was thrown to the ground and is currently hospitalized in minor conditions. But the 5-year-old flew into the air and she crashed violently to the ground, hitting her head. She unfortunately she is died instantly.

The little girl’s funeral Taiisia

His funeral was celebrated in the church of Santa Maria Assunta. Many people wanted to participate in the funeral and they wanted to show closeness to his mom. The latter had fled with the child from the war and had reached her sister’s house in Cortone. Taiisia that evening had gone out to to stroll with her cousin and her boyfriend. But she never came back from that walk.

Law enforcement officers found that there had been previous discussions between the two boys and now, the 18-year-old is accused of street murder. His father initially tried to take responsibility, making believe he was driving.

The witnesses, however, told another version of the facts, later confirmed by reliefs of agents.

To celebrate the mass, Fr Vasyl Kulynyak, a point of reference for Ukrainians in this time of pain. Here are the words of him during the service, referring to the boy who caused the accident and whom the priest himself defined as a “bully”.