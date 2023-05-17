In Breath of the Wilda game that was released almost two years after the death of the late president of Nintendo, satoru iwata, Nintendo apparently included a tribute to his memory in the form of the Satori Mountain and its inhabitant, the Lord of the Mountain. And now, in the sequel Tears of the Kingdomthat tribute has been further expanded with one of the most mystical hidden encounters in the game.

In the Satori Mountain of Breath of the Wild, players who visited her on certain nights could see a beautiful spectral creature called the Lord of the Mountain and witness various Blupees gather. It was truly an amazing and fascinating moment for those who encountered it, and various contextual clues in the game pointed to this as a way of honoring the memory of Iwata.

SPOILER ALERT: There is spoilers of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom next. Read at your own risk.

Tears of the Kingdom still includes the Satori Mountainbut it goes a step further with the creature of the Lord of the Mountain, the Blupees and the beauty that surrounds them.

Scattered across Hyrule are eight cherry blossom trees, including one in the Satori Mountain. If you leave an offering of fruit on the offering plate in front of one of these trees, the Lord of the Mountain, a creature known as satori, it will appear before you. He satori it will then mark several dozen points of interest in the nearby area with glowing blue auras. You can use these auras to search for hidden caves that contain Blupees, Bubbulfrogs, and other treasures and secrets. Auras wear off after a while, but you can get them back by offering another piece of fruit at the shrine.

Also, collecting Bubbul Gems from the Bubbulfrogs can give you multiple rewards, especially three pieces of armor called Mystic Robe, Mystic Pants, and Mystic Headband, which resemble the style of the satori. The final piece requires considerable time to collect due to the sheer number of Bubbul Gems required, so you’ll likely come across several satori on your way to this amazing outfit.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It would have been very sad for this tribute to go away but, come on it’s Nintendo! Of course that was not going to happen.