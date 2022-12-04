Guests at Verissimo, Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano discovered together with the public that they will soon have a girl

In the episode aired yesterday by Verissimo, Silvia Toffanin hosted the beloved ones Sophie Codegoni and her future husband Alessandro Basciano. The two lovers spoke of the pregnancy that had just begun and discovered, together with the public, also the color that the bow will have. The two former Big Brother Vip contestants are expecting a girl.

Credit: Verissimo – Mediaset

They met inside the most spied house in Italy about one year ago. When they entered, they didn’t imagine that their lives would be turned upside down to this extent.

Their bond has been very strong from the beginning and an affair broke out between Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano pure and strong lovewhich led them in a very short time to plan a whole life together.

Shortly after the program ended they bought theirs home, together, in Milan. Where they still coexist peacefully.

Then, a few weeks ago, Alessandro knelt on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival and asked, practically in world vision, the hand of his future bride. A very sweet and touching moment.

Last November 29, then, the icing on the cake arrived: the announcement of Sophie’s pregnancy. A softie video on Instagram who told the moment of first ultrasound.

A girl for Sophie Codegoni

Credit: sophie.codegoni – Instagram

In support of the video, the show girl had added a long and very sweet one dedication to the baby she is carrying and to the man who made this dream come true, her Alessandro.

Yesterday Silvia Toffanin invited Sophie and Alessandro to her living room very true and the two were able, not only to tell all their emotions, but also to to discover together with the public the sex of the baby arriving.

In fact, they entered the studio with a cardboard box, inside which there was a pink plush. It will therefore be a girl for them.

Codegoni then revealed that she hoped it was a girl and that the news of the pregnancy has her in part surprise. Surprise of her because from what the doctor had told her, getting pregnant seemed almost impossible for her.