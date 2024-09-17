Team17 has released the its financial report for the first six months of 2024. The results are definitely positive, as it recorded a 11% growth in revenues, totalling £80.6m.

In general, for the six months ended June 30, 2024:

Revenue: £80.6m, up 11% on the previous year.

Gross profit: £32.9m, up 9% on the previous year.

According to the report, Team17 recorded growth across its business, including an 18% increase in EBITDA to £19.4m, up from £16.5m in 2023. It also recorded a 53% increase in gross operating profitwhich reached 12.4 million pounds, compared to 8.1 million the previous year.