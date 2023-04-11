“Vesti.ua”: the population of Ukraine may be reduced to 24 million by 2030

Ukraine’s population could drop to 24 million by 2030. This is reported by the Ukrainian edition “Vesti.ua” with reference to the research of sociologists.

Thus, according to the head of the Institute of Demography and Social Research Ella Libanova, by 2030 the population of Ukraine will be reduced to 24-32 million people. In her opinion, in 2023, the birth rate will fall sharply, and the death rate will be high. The reason for this will be not only military operations, but also stress, overload, poor nutrition, as well as insufficient medical care.

In addition, Libanova believes that Ukrainians who left the country after the start of the conflict will not return. “If people have their homes destroyed and they have no work, they have nowhere to return,” she is quoted as saying. The specialist notes that up to five million more people may emigrate in the future.