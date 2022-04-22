The European Formula 1 season begins with Imola. And the Old Continent has historically represented the introduction of the former updates for the Formula 1 teams. The rain and the presence of the Sprint could revolutionize the plans of the teams, which however have brought some news.

The images taken by our correspondent Carlo Platella tell us something about the news planned by the teams. There Ferrari must decide whether to try the new one again diffuser tested in Australia. McLaren And Haas instead they are identical to those of Melbourne. L’Alpine it has instead brought a new bottom, which will be used by Fernando Alonso: should the A522 gain in terms of performance, it will also be mounted by Esteban Ocon.

On the Red BullFurthermore, the double splitter already seen on Ferrari and Aston Martin appears, useful for generating whirlpools at the entrance to the flat bottom.