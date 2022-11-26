Team gymnastics | Having made a few small mistakes, Minetit goes to the World Cup final as a chaser

Gloria succeeded in her program and became the second Finnish team to the finals, OVO Team’s World Championship ended in disappointment.

Bulgarian the national team kept the Finns behind them at the team gymnastics world championships in Austria and will go to Sunday’s final with a lead of 0.15 points. The World Championships in Graz were expected to be a medal celebration for the Finns, because the second great country of the sport, Russia, is closed from the competitions.

Based on the preliminary competition, the medals are still within reach of the Finns, but the Bulgarian national team threw down the challenge and wedged their way to the top. The jury put the Bulgarian team in the lead with 19.05 points.

Minetit, who is defending its World Cup win from Helsinki last year, is in second place and is aiming for the team’s fourth world championship. The championship is decided by the total points of the two performances, so the gold medal has not escaped the team.

“We had a good performance in the preliminary race, but there were a few small mistakes. We are leaving tomorrow to fix these,” said the Minettie captain Sanni Hartman In the announcement of the gymnastics association.

Hartman, who is in his first year as captain, is cheering on his team from outside the competition canvas, as he is recovering from knee surgery.

Minetti’s gymnasts come from Sisu in Tampere, Dance and gymnastics club Illusion from Jyväskylä and Sport Club from Vantaa.

Second as the Finnish team for the final competition, Gloria from the capital region, who received 18.7 points in the preliminary competition. Gloria’s women, who placed third in the preliminary competition, represent Attitude Sports, Elise and Pakila Gymnasts.

Team captain Laura Airila predicts at last week’s media conference that Gloria has the opportunity to wedge the two best Finnish teams into the guard and the final.

“We were able to perform according to the goals in the preliminaries. The preparation was good, and the performance went really well. Tomorrow we’re going to enjoy this program,” Airila said in the press release after the race.

From Espoo OVO Team was disappointed in the World Cup arena for the second year in a row. In last year’s World Cup at home, the team finished fourth, and now they missed out on a place in the finals. In the World Cup, only two teams per country are accepted to the final competition.

The medal-seeking OVO Team was fifth in the preliminary competition with 18.45 points. Estonian gymnast Siidisabad also finished fourth with 18.5 points ahead of the people from Espoo.

In the under-16 junior series, Finland has a double lead before the final competition. At the top is Minetit Junior with 18.8 points and second is OVO Junior Team with 18.5 points.