THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday, May 4, 2022



Yesterday, the Teaching Federation of Workers’ Commissions demanded the reduction of the school day for teachers and teachers so that they recover the hours prior to the 2008 cuts. The objective of said campaign is to reduce the teaching hours of teachers to 23 hours in Early Childhood centers and Primary and 18 in the rest of the centers that provide regulated non-university education.

The union has collected signatures among a third of the teaching staff to verify that “the teaching group demands fewer teaching hours to be able to dedicate more time to the personalized attention of the students, the coordination between the teaching staff and the participation in educational innovation projects”. Currently, the teaching day for Primary teachers is 25 hours per week, and in ESO and Baccalaureate between 20 and 21.