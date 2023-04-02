Teachers confirmed that there are students who surprise them with advanced questions, compared to the information provided in the curriculum.

They said that the reason for this is the expansion of the circle of knowledge resources in recent years, pointing to the acceleration of technological modernization, and the continuation of developments in the field of knowledge and its tools, in light of the weakness or absence of specialized teacher training programs.

They called on the administrations of private schools to organize courses and prepare training programs for them, similar to the programs that target teachers in public schools.

They added that the training makes the teacher able to deal with the changes in modern teaching methods and the successive developments in the education sector, which reflects positively on the students’ educational levels.

On the other hand, a school principal confirmed that teacher training is necessary and falls under “continuous learning.” However, there are schools that see it as costly for them, and that continuous training is a personal matter for the teacher. He must strive for it in order to be efficient and maintain his continuity in his job.

In detail, the teacher, Abd al-Rahman Ibrahim, said that private school teachers need training workshops, similar to the “training bags” that are organized for public school teachers, suggesting that this be for a week, at least, before the start of the school year, and another week during the second semester vacation. .

He added, “Training must be on modern teaching methods, and new technological means of teaching and learning, so that the teacher can keep pace with developments in the education sector,” noting that “the student during the current period surprises his teachers with unexpected questions, due to the multiplicity of sources of information for him.” Therefore, the teacher must be trained in modern teaching methods so that he can deal with his students and guide them.

Teacher Othman Al-Sayed said, “There is no training for teachers in many private schools, as school administrations see it as an additional cost to their operational obligations. Even schools that prepare training programs, most of their teachers do not receive appropriate training, compared to the successive developments in the education sector, which require the continuation of upgrading the skills and professionalism of the teacher.

He added that “weak training provided to teachers, and its lack in many cases, negatively affects their professional and skill level, and makes them lose the ability to keep abreast of developments in the education sector, and the accompanying changes in teaching methods.”

Teacher Hoda Khaled stressed the need for private schools to provide periodic training for their teaching, administrative and technical cadres, and for the focus to be more on the teaching cadres, pointing out that “the teacher of the future that everyone seeks to find, will not exist except with good qualification and training, because the development of teaching methods Dealing with modern curricula requires qualified competencies.

It called on the concerned authorities to supervise private education to oblige private schools to organize training courses for their teachers, in an organized manner.

For his part, a school principal, who preferred not to be named, said that his school provides training workshops for its teachers in the week before the start of the school year each year, and does not impose any costs on the teachers for that.

He added that the administrations of some private schools may hesitate in training their teachers for two reasons. The first is that she fears that the teacher will leave the school after being rehabilitated and trained in search of a job opportunity in another school. The second is that it considers that the teacher must be keen to develop himself continuously in order to ensure that he remains in his place.

teachers:

• «Training makes the teacher able to deal with the changes in modern teaching methods».

School manager:

• «Training is a personal matter for the teacher, he must strive for it in order to maintain continuity in his job».