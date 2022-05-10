Teachers Katarina Murto elected new chairman of OAJ – Speech by Minister of Education Li Andersson live right now

Six candidates are running for the presidency.

OAJ: n elected by the council as its new chairman Katarina Murron. Murto, who is from the Coalition Party background, is currently Akava’s labor market director. He will start work right away.

Murto won the presidency with the clearest vote, gaining a majority in the first round of voting

Former Chairman since 2010 Olli Luukkainen was not a candidate in the election.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) presents a state greeting at the OAJ meeting at 12 noon. The HS broadcasts the speech broadcast by the OAJ.

Six candidates applied for the post of chairman by the deadline. In addition to Murro, the deputy mayor in charge of cultural services was nominated Matti Helimo From Tampere, Espoo Education Consortium Omnia’s teacher of common subjects Antti Korhonen From Vantaa, chief shop steward and chairman of OAJ’s Ostrobothnia Regional Association Kari Nieminen From Seinäjoki, Director of the Technology Policy of the Finnish Technology Industry Association Leena Pöntynen Espoo and the chief shop steward and chairman of the Uusimaa Regional Association of OAJ Tuomo Suihkonen Kerava.

New the chairman was elected by the 150-member council of the OAJ, which was elected in the organizational elections in April 2022. The term of the chairman is four years, and the new chairman will take office immediately after the election meeting.

The previous chairman, Olli Luukkainen, chaired the organization for a total of three terms, or 12 years. He will continue as chairman of the board of the Public Sector Negotiating Organization for the Public Sector and as one of the chief negotiators in the municipal sector until the end of this year. He is also currently employed by the OAJ.

OAJ represents more than 116,000 highly educated professionals in the fields of education, training and research. The OAJ is the largest member organization of the negotiating organization Juko and the central organization Akava.