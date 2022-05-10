A Pony Adventure is a special research quest released as part of the Season of Alola in pokemon go.

By completing this and the other Alola region-themed special research quests in Pokémon Go – A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure and An Ula’ula Adventure – before Wednesday, 1st June, you’ll be given free access to an end-of- season event.

Below you’ll find all of the A Pony Adventure quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary.

'A Poni Adventure' quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you can find every A Poni Adventure quest step and reward in Pokémon Go. This is a special research quest, but if you complete it – along with A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure and An Ula'ula Adventure – before Wednesday, 1st June you'll unlock free access to an end-of-season special research quest . Still, A Poni Island has no deadline, so you can complete it at your own pace. The section below does contain spoilers. Thank you to amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.

Alolan Raticate. ‘A Pony Adventure’ Step 1 of 4 Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust and an Alolan Raticate encounterer ‘A Pony Adventure’ Step 2 of 4 Catch 3 Water-type Pokémon – Tentacruel

Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon – Wailmer

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Wingull Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 FastTM

Stufful. ‘A Pony Adventure’ Step 3 of 4 Walk 2km – Miltank

Catch 15 Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms – Stufful encounter Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Premium Battle Pass ‘A Pony Adventure’ Step 4 of 4 Send 5 Gifts to friends – 10 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon – 7 Pinap Berries

Win a raid – Alolan Exeggutor Rewards: 8,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust and 15 Ultra Balls New to the game is a long overdue Mega Evolution update, which has arrived alongside the A Mega Moment research. May 2022 in Pokémon Go started with the Air Adventures event and the release of Mega Latias and Mega Latios. Currently both the Great League and Flying Cup are running in the Go Battle League. Elsewhere, we’ve recently seen the release of more Gen 7 Pokémon as part of the Season of Alola. The first details surrounding Go Fest 2022 have also been announced, including the event date.

