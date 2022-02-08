Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Teachers Herman Keränen got enough of teaching and became a trolley driver – Now he explains how “pretending to work” takes over the field in the school world

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2022
in World
Teachers are even more exhausted. Herman Keränen, who left the field, hopes that former colleagues will learn to set their own limits.

From there it curves to the terminus of Pyynikintori, a former classroom teacher Herman Keränen current job, red, Tampere tram.

The disappointed, frustrated, and slowly crouching teacher became a satisfied tram driver last summer. Now the jobs remain in the workplace and the work must focus on the essentials, ie transporting people from one place to another. It feels like an important job.

Recommended

