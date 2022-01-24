In the suburbs, teachers and kindergarten teachers will be assigned a monthly salary increase. This is reported by the TV channel “360°” with reference to the words of the governor of the Moscow region Andrey Vorobyov.

It is specified that today about 50 thousand teachers, 40 thousand educators and 20 thousand junior educators, who are popularly called nannies, work in the Moscow region. Additional payments will be assigned from January. School teachers and kindergarten teachers will receive an additional 5,000 rubles each month in addition to their salaries. Junior educators will be assigned an additional payment of 2.5 thousand rubles.

Earlier it was reported that the majority of Russians were promised a salary increase in the coming year.