“Brothers”, the chapter 78 of Shingeki no Kyojinleft big surprises and revealed several secrets that had not been shown in the anime until now, such as more details of the founding titan power operationas well as a more accurate approach to Ymir, the original titan.

Needless to say, there are spoilers, but just in case SPOILER ALERT FROM NOW ON.

It’s kind of hard to just talk about this new chapter, because it’s at the level of the end of season 3, the recovery mission of the Wall Maria or “Hero”, the 54th episode of Shingeki no Kyojin and considered one of the best in the history of television.

He was at that level and it is that he took up several of the high points of the manga to mix them and direct us to the explanations of everything that has happened in the last 20 chapterswhich so far have only been explosion after explosion.

Also, this episode was especially difficult to adapt for MAPPA, as it has several of the scenes that include the paintings that Isayama did not have time to draw in the best wayreminding many of the fans of the type of drawing that the mangaka had at the beginning.

Mikasa returned to the battlefield | Source: MAPPA

It was evident that many of the creative decisions at that time were made at the last moment, leaving the Kodansha without much opportunity to reverse his ideas or make substantial changesdespite the great freedom he always had.

The invisible paths that connect everything

Chapter 78 gave us the consummation of this fight, in which Eren and Zeke have the sole objective of getting together. and thus awaken the power of the founder, the coordinate and the implications of the royal family and the direct descendants of Yimir and King Fritz.

Although it seemed that the Marleyan assault would succeed, thanks to the great marksmanship of General Magath, also with the sacrifice of the changing titans from outside the island. But nevertheless, at the last moment, Zeke’s lies kicked in again.

Zeke activated his titan power to prevent the fall of Jaeggerism | Source: MAPPA

With this, he managed to escape from the eyes of his attackers, only for Eren to catch Reiner with his hardening power, thus being able to run towards his brother, despite the fact that Gabi, with a last breath of strength, fired to stop it.

All this seemed to have frustrated the plans of the jaeggeristsbut with skills learned from the Marleyan soldiers themselves, Eren shifted his spine and let go of his head, bonding with Zeke as he held his head.

After this, we can see a recount in flashbacks, as well as sure next scenes of the anime, pass before our eyes only for later see Zeke and Eren inside the paths, same ones that we had already seen thanks to Ymir, the former jaw titan, and Zeke after his third defeat against Levi.

These paths are an important part of the end of this story, so we will see how MAPPA solves everything, because what is coming is the final decision: if Zeke wins, the Eldian euthanasia will happen and Ymir’s descendants will end; if Eren manages to convince the founder, the Earth Rumble will happen.

