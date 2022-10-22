Teacher suspended for snipping two students in the hair

An unusual event occurred in a school in Ecuador when a school teacher, scissors in hand, he cut the hair of two of his students without their putting up any kind of resistance.

The context in which the event took place is not clear, but the broadcast of the video went viral and caused hundreds of comments from Internet users for and against the measure of what seemed like an apparent punishment.

the user Sybel Martinez He was the one who shared the video on Twitter and made a negative comment about the teacher’s actions, which in the video is seen as throwing the cut hair into a blue container in the presence of the two students.

“Mistreatment as a form of discipline! Take note, minister @mariabrownp. This is illegal and unacceptable! It happened in #Latacunga @DEFENSORIAEC @Educacion_Ec,” tweeted the user.

For the user, the teacher’s actions are unacceptable, but the comments were divided for and against the teacher’s actions, saying that if the school imposes rules, these must be respected by the students.

Other Internet users came out to defend the students in the sense that nothing justifies the apparent punishment of a haircut because that goes against the free development of their personality.

Directives of the educational sector of Latacunga They said that an investigation had been launched and that in the meantime the professor had been suspended.

