The Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) decided this Wednesday, the 4th, to open a control action to verify all the measures adopted by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to deal with the dry season.

After this survey, an audit may be initiated, President Bruno Dantas reported in a public session. The Court of Auditors wants to detail actions taken by the government to avoid an impact on the electrical system due to the reduction in the levels of hydroelectric reservoirs. Yesterday, the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) reported that the natural inflow to hydroelectric plants will be the lowest in 94 years in September, according to the forecast.



#TCU #orders #control #action #verify #government #measures #dry #season