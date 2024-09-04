Scholz admits ruling coalition in Germany resembles ‘group of children’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has admitted that the country’s ruling Traffic Light coalition, which includes the Greens, the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Free Democrats (FDP), resembles a “group of children.” This is written by TASS.

The politician spoke to citizens in Berlin, one of whom criticized the country’s government. “It’s like a small group of children: one says one thing, another says another, and everything is transmitted to the outside world,” he said. In response, Scholz said he agreed with this statement. “The truth is that you are right,” he said.