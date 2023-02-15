Request was made by Congress; Court analysis showed “significant increase” ahead of elections

The TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) unanimously approved this Wednesday (15.Feb.2023) the request made by the CFFC (Financial Inspection and Control Commission) of the Chamber of Deputies to investigate “Legality and Legitimacy” of the ex-president’s secret expenses Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from October to December 2022.

In a report, the TCU stated that a “significant increase” in CPGF (Federal Government Payment Card) expenses occurred during the last year’s election period and, therefore, is required “carrying out inspections to verify the legality and legitimacy of these expenses”. Here’s the full (369 KB).

He also stated that “object of the representation concerns expenses incurred with federal resources, attracting the competence of this Court of Accounts”. The request was made through SCN (National Congress Request).

In a technical examination carried out by the Audit Unit Specialized in Governance and Innovation of the TCU, it was found that confidential expenses amounted to BRL 22,751,636.53 up to November 8, 2022. From August to October, expenses totaled BRL 9,188. 642.2.

The values ​​had an increase of 108% in relation to the average monthly expenses of 2021 (BRL 1,574,509.64), totaling BRL 3,062,880.73.

CONTINUOUS INSPECTION

The decision also authorized the carrying out of continuous inspection of expenses with the corporate card of the Presidency of the Republic (in the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, in the Personal Office of the President and in the Institutional Security Office).

The judgment said that “the management of resources from the Federal Government Payment Card is a recurring theme in several external control processes” of the Court, with 6 cases on the subject until January 26, 2023. He stated that the objective would be to investigate possible irregularities and deviations of purpose in the use of the instrument by the Presidency.

“Given the relevance of this issue, it is reasonable to assume that new requests from the National Congress, representations and complaints by parliamentarians, authorities and citizens will be formulated, with new processes being filed in this Court of Accounts. That said, it is understood that the best way to meet such recurring demand is through continuous inspection, in the follow-up modality, which will allow the concomitant control of expenditures with the CPGF”it says.

Banco do Brasil should also be included in the analyzes as it is the operator of government expenditures, according to the TCU.

The document was signed by the President of the Federal Audit Court, Minister Bruno Dantas, and by the rapporteur of the case, Minister Antonio Anastasia.

Watch the TCU session this 4th (2h59min10s):

