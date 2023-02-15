“What do I think of Di Maio today? My God, neither bad nor good. I don’t even call it treason because Judas was a partner with Jesus. Di Maio did a wonderful thing, he allowed us to be reborn with the Wizard of Oz. With you, which is outside waiting to enter, I believe…”. Thus Beppe Grillo on the stage of the Mancinelli theater in Orvieto where he is staging the premiere of his new show ‘I am the worst’.

And on the executive he says: “How can I understand this right-wing government? The only extreme right-wing party that calls itself ‘centre right’, only here, in any other country they would call it extreme right”.

“The movement is still valid – he articulates from the stage – it’s the people who make it. Then, who knows what will happen with this government, they will take all the ideas of the movement and change them semantically”.

He then addresses the issue of basic income: “What I’ve heard is a shame. My idea is basic income in the first phase and unconditional income in the following phase, total, because you were born, then you create the job you want. The man in the center. An income for everyone, rich and poor. We did the calculation: 140 billion to give everyone 1,500 euros. Where do we get them from? Half from pensions and various subsidies, half from dividends and patents. A slight capital is needed. We must eliminate poverty, not patch it up”.

Grillo then talks about the trial against his son Ciro: “They make me a political trial on my children. I’m sure how it will go but if you do the trials on TV, you also give the sentences. Look, I can even laugh a little about it, with the death that I have inside”.

During the show there is also room for the festival: “This extraordinary Sanremo, the Cuckoo’s Nest, with that conductor there… what’s his name? Amadeus, who guided people to free themselves on the Ariston stage, all the inhibitions started. Fedez who enjoyed it because he finally heard an ass while his wife doesn’t have one, Gino Paoli who goes on stage to talk about orgies, Benigni who gives the president a tongue with the Constitution, the unfinished “.

Then, with a crown of pins on his head, he transforms the water into chinotto (“not into wine, everyone is capable of that”) and announces: “I found the Church of Elsewhere and let’s all go together to conquer the 8×1000”.

“God is no more, that’s the problem. All the great masterpieces would not exist without God, the engine of the world, and now that he is gone, there is nothing left. We have replaced it with capitalism, with money. We need an entity – says Grillo – Science does not give answers, technology does not give answers, religion no longer gives answers. Then it happens that strange new religions are born in the USA. So why can’t I make my own church? Why can’t I found a Church Elsewhere? It is all elsewhere, elsewhere it does not give answers but one goes in search”.

“I’ve already prepared the statute, the association has already been made, there’s the site elsewhere.com”, continues Grillo, showing the Elsewhere symbol: an A in the shape of an antenna. “We are a force, I feel that something has already happened, that you are with me: we are a force to conquer the 8×1000 all together!”.

At the end of the premiere of ‘I am the worst’, the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte does not want to speak, “interview Grillo” he says to those who try to ask him questions; he takes a few photos with the supporters then joins the Genoese comedian in the dressing room. And Grillo thanks him: “How nice you came, thank you”. The two stay chatting for a long time, they laugh, the atmosphere is cheerful and there are friends and intimates with them. Grillo takes the opportunity to proselytise for his Church Elsewhere: “At the end of the tour – he says to Conte – I will have 10,000 subscribers”.