BF Motorsport renews its commitment to TCR Italy with the Audi RS 3 LMS TCR.

The team will be present in the first weekend of the season on the Monza circuit. The RS 3 will be driven by Matteo Poloni who was already behind the wheel of the Quattro Anelli car last year, but with his own team.

The Bergamo driver joined Imerio Brigliadori’s team who in the last two seasons fought for the title with Eric Brigliadori at the wheel. It will be a very demanding season, given the number of entrants and the fight for the title will be more heated than ever.

An agreement born in a short time, both met in the paddock and mutual esteem was the spark to sign this agreement.

Poloni proved to be a very fast driver and he will certainly be able to have his say already from Monza.

Matteo Poloni Photo by: Race Lab

“We are ready for Monza. I am happy to have reached an agreement with Matteo. We met two years ago and from then on a good relationship was born that led us to work together for this season”, says the team principal. Imerio Brigliadori.

“Matteo is very fast, the championship will be very close with over thirty cars on the track. We are sure we can do well and we will always try to put Matteo at 110%”.

“As for the second stage, the new Audi could arrive, which represents a significant step forward compared to this model”.