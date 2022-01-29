The Target Competition will return to racing in TCR Europe for the 2022 season after a couple of years of absence.

Seen in action in the WTCR last season with Andreas and Jessica Bäckman, the South Tyrolean team will use its Hyundai Elantra N for a new continental challenge.

The pairing with the Korean manufacturer remains, which will provide support as the disappointments suffered in 2021 with Sébastien Loeb Racing (between European and ETCR) led to the breakdown of the manufacturer with the French team.

The Target-Hyundai pairing is highlighted by the livery shown by the team of the Gummerer brothers, who have kept their blue background alongside the red-blue of the brand.

Hyundai Elantra N TCR, Target Competition Photo by: Target Competition

At the moment we are also working to figure out how many cars to field, having two already at home (those driven by the Bäckman last year), plus a third on the way and perhaps a fourth that could be present as a wildcard at selected races.

The names of the drivers will be announced over the next few weeks, before testing begins in preparation for the first event on the calendar, and there is the hope of having some ‘tricolor’ in their ranks.

Recall that Target saw the TCR Italy win from its Finnish driver, Antti Buri, who got the better of his teammate Nicola Baldan, who took part as a wildcard with the team in the WTCR races of Hungaroring and Adria.

Furthermore, among the drivers supported by Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing in 2021 there was also Felice Jelmini, who has been very strong in events such as Spa-Francorchamps and Paul Ricard, but running into problems and unfortunate episodes also caused by some flaws committed by the SLR.