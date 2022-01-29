It promises to be a hot summer. Very hot, with the temperature in the area of ​​via Aldo Rossi destined to remain high along the entire market window. In practical terms, because Milan need to get back in touch in all departments. Practical examples: in defense there is a real risk of losing (also to zero, now a disheartening habit) Romagnoli, in midfield he will say goodbye to Kessie and the attack will need a good repaint. But these are also needs linked to prospective speeches, because AC Milan, which at least intend to continue to guarantee itself access to the Champions League, will not be able to afford other business sessions spent mostly attending as happened in the current one.