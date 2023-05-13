Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French international midfielder Aurelien Chouamini, 23, has become accustomed to life in the Spanish capital, Madrid, since he moved to Real Madrid last July, coming from French Monaco for 80 million euros, under a 5-year contract, and a salary ranging between 6 and 7 million euros. He was able to impose himself as a substitute for the Brazilian veteran Casemiro, who in turn moved to Manchester United.

And after Tshwamini witnessed a period of brilliance at the beginning of his transfer to Real, and even before the events of the last World Cup 2022, then his level declined after returning from the “World Cup” due to the injuries he suffered, and after he was playing basic, he became a substitute who does not play much, to the point that His participation in matches declined from 83% before the “World Cup” to 53% after it, not because of injuries alone, but because the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti prefers the German Toni Kroos, the French Eduardo Camavinga and the more experienced Uruguayan Valverde, in addition to the presence of the Croatian Maestro Luka Modric Pomegranate. Midline.

And it seems that Tshwamini’s failure to participate mainly in the team’s recent matches prompted the clubs that were seeking to sign him before his move to Real Madrid, to try to lure him again, including Paris Saint-Germain in particular, in order to obtain his services this summer, in light of their knowledge that Real Madrid had reached Also, a final agreement was reached with English midfielder Judy Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund player. However, the newspaper “Relevo” confirmed that Chuamini adheres to his presence in the “Santiago Bernabeu”, and that he accepts the challenge of having more than one competent player in the Real Madrid midfield, drawing his strength from his ideal. His role model was the American basketball star LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers player, who was always able to overcome any challenge, whatever it was, and that is why Tshwamini intends to succeed with the Meringue, but, according to the newspaper, he does not rush this success at that stage in which Toni Kroos shines. and Luka Modric, and he knows that these two veteran stars are close to “hanging the shoe,” and that the future belongs to him and his compatriot Camavinga and Bellingham.

And Tchwamini does not forget at all that during the period in which his level declined, he was named the worst deal of the season, and the “Mercato” experts thought that his market value would be 80 million euros, which Real paid to his French club, Monaco.

Tswamini had rejected an attractive offer from Paris Saint-Germain, with a salary of 12 million euros, before he came to Real, preferring to sign for the “Whites” because of his intense love for him and his conviction in his future sports project, and at that time his teammate Kylian Mbappe’s contacts did not succeed in persuading him to go to the Parisian club, despite His salary with Real Madrid is about half that of Saint-Germain.

Born on January 27, 2000, Aurelian Tchouamini began his professional career in Bordeaux (2017-2020), from there to Monaco (2020-2022), then traveled to Spain in 2022.

Tshwamini played for the U-16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 youth teams, and was promoted to the first team in 2021.