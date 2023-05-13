He hadn’t ridden a motorcycle for four weeks. He took a chassis never tested before – built by the Germans of Kalex for Honda, and brought it to the front row – just 58 thousandths from pole position at Le Mans. His make mates at a sidereal distance: Nakagami 14th, Mir 16th and Rins 18th: a clear message for those who, after Rins’ triumph in Austin, had thought that the Golden Wing could do without the phenomenon. An answer to those in Jerez who thought he had called a press conference to announce his retirement.

Marc Marquez is there, and he’s back more ferocious and determined than ever. He had whispered it on Thursday at a press conference: “If I run, it’s to attack. Not to defend myself.” And he showed it on the track, destroying the Kalex chassis on Friday and slipping in – and unnerving – ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, to snatch direct access to Q2. She hasn’t backed down a millimeter, cheeky and selfish as only an old-style rider can be, commenting on the second crash, that of the P2: “I took the risks that had to be taken, a yellow flag would have slowed down the riders behind me. I know that 90% of the riders would go more step by step, but I’m not like that, if I go out on the track it’s because I can give my best”.

What he then put on the asphalt in qualifying for the French GP can only be explained with a talent out of the ordinary, sensational, crystalline. Davide Tardozzi of Ducati is right: “Marc Marquez is back“, he seemed almost enraged by the many criticisms received for the Portimao accident:”There aren’t many riders who can talk… Because if you speak ill of a colleague, then maybe at the next race it’s up to you”. Ferocious and hungry as never before, he will start alongside Francesco Bagnaia, who had to work overtime today to take pole at Le Mans. On paper, there’s no race between the current Ducati and Honda, but we can be sure Marquez won’t back down if he sees an opportunity to win.

AND a winning Marquez can make the fortune of the MotoGP and of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, whose nemesis he seems to be. The Italian champion is as calm, thoughtful and calm as the multi-champion Spanish is ruthless, reckless and provocative. Having a clear, well-defined rival is the salt of motorsports. Beating him would be a medal that can wipe out any discussion and any gossip about one’s own worth. ‘Pecco’ and Marc, two such different champions, fighting hand to hand, with no holds barred: it would be the best of the MotoGP spots. More than the Sprints, the formats that push the riders to a thousand from Friday, the shaky and uncertain rules.

Marc Marquez is not loved, on the contrary. But he is a champion, willing to do anything to win (or not to let the others win…): talent and determination at the disposal of one’s selfishness as a pilot. Seven times world champion: the perfect yardstick for Bagnaia. And for everyone else.