Match to ennoble futsal that was played this Saturday by Valdepeñas and ElPozo. From minute one to forty, both teams played a game that the Murcia team won, but that Viña Albali could also win, as it ended even. The good thing is that Javi Rodríguez’ men leave the Virgen de la Cabeza Pavilion with three hard-earned, hard-fought and well-deserved points.

3

Valdepenas Edu, Boyis, Rafael Rato, Lazarevic and Solano. Claudinus, Matheus, Abbasi, Bynho, Ivi and Lolo also played. 4

The hole Juanjo, Felipe Valerio, Taynan, Taffy and Rafa Santos. Gadeia, Darío, Marcel and Ricardo also played. goals

0-1, minute 12, Gadeia (p). 0-2, minute 13, Gadeia (p). 1-2, minute 16, Abassi. 1-3, minute 24, Felipe Valerio. 2-3, minute 32, Abassi. 3-3, minute 33, Ivi. 3-4, minute 40, Taynan.

Referee

González Moreta and Sánchez Chamorro (Castilian-Leonés school).

incidents

Virgin of the Head Pavilion. 2,000 spectators.

The two teams postponed their cup goals to focus on a crucial match. They were slow to inaugurate the opportunities for danger. The match was very tactical. Gadeia did not miss from the ten-meter point in the twelfth minute of the game and made it 0-1. He repeated seconds later when a new foul, this time committed by Lolo, brought the score to 0-2. The Iranian Abbasi closed the gap on the scoreboard by inserting a rebound from a memorable Juanjo balo palos into the back of the net to put the score one-two before the break.

As happened in the final stretch of the first period, Abbasi commanded the approaches of Viña Albali Valdepeñas at the restart. The first came from the Iranian three minutes into the second period, forcing Juanjo, as he did in the first half, to hit the mark to stop the Azulón team’s attempt to restore the initial tie on the scoreboard.

Success in both areas



Not only was ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida successful in its own area, but, on the contrary, a recovery by Marcel allowed a dangerous arrival for Gadeia who, after the excellent save by Edu Sousa, Felipe Valerio appeared to send into the net the ball.

More active were these second twenty minutes of play. David Ramos’ men, already trailing two goals on the scoreboard, had to advance their lines in search of a comeback. With greater offensive insistence, the team led by David Ramos was going to run into Juanjo’s interventions. The clearest, in the twenty-seventh, to the shot of the Brazilian center Matheus Preà. After a serious warning from the locals, Abbasi, the main offensive referent for the locals, guided his team with the comeback scoring the second goal for his team and the second for his own account. The Persian player was joined by Ivi, and the fact is that the former Real Betis Futsal player starred in an individual move with which he beat Juanjo with a soft Vaseline and, with it, tied the game with six to go. With everything even, David Ramos opted to dress Lolo with the goalkeeper-player kit. This circumstance would be taken advantage of by his rival who, after an exceptional defense of the goalkeeper-player, Taynan took advantage of a dead ball to take the three points from Virgen de la Cabeza and thus continue to rise.