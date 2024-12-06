12/06/2024



Updated at 11:15 a.m.





Valentín Barco still has the scare in his body. On Tuesday night, when he arrived at his home in Seville accompanied by his partner, he found it “looted” by thieves. Obviously, this circumstance, which the club has been very attentivehas altered the personal peace of the Argentine soccer player, who on top of that is not going through his best professional moment, without excessive opportunities in a team in which he does not end up entering regularly. García Pimienta, coach of Sevilla, did not hide that the left back had gone through a complex episode and that It would be necessary to assess whether he could be a part of the game in the Copa del Rey duelwhere he was going to have a new opportunity to be in a position to compete. Valentín Barco didn’t think twice. He wanted to travel with the Andalusian expedition and play against Olot. I needed those minutes as a soccer player and as a person, to forget for a few hours an episode that can be traumatic, especially for soccer players, who are in cities or countries for a few months or years.

The coach ended up satisfied with what the player had shown him on loan from Brighton. More in the second part, where assisted the second goal and made interesting movements in attack, much better with a more mobile and sacrificing Idumbo in defense than with the help of Suso, who went deeper, in that corridor that the coach insists that the sides must attack to move along the left side. In the defensive aspect he also improved in the second period, although he was seen suffering in the first, also because Marcao’s help did not fit what the team neededsince in Sevilla’s defensive disposition when they lose the ball and retreat, The left center back must cover part of that gap on the sideas the other side is well secured by the other wing player, in this case Montiel.

Barco wants to continue showing that he is capable of taking advantage of his loan at Sevillawhere he is upset by the lack of opportunities. Despite the fact that the side himself raised in Boca Juniors denied his possible departure in the winter market so that his club of origin would loan him out again, Brighton has studied Valentín’s case and is waiting for the player himself to give the green light or not to this departure. The young footballer has adapted to the city, despite the shock that the robbery at his home has left him with, and understands that he should have more opportunities. Nor is the competition with Pedrosa insurmountable.

The Cup It has helped Sevilla and its coach so that players with fewer minutes and opportunities, like Valentín Barco, gain rhythm and show that they can offer the team until the end of the year and from 2025where the squad tree will move a little with the opening of the transfer market. dThe entry movements on the table (end and front)plus any departures that may occur in the team, mainly to free up necessary salary space. Barco’s continuity is also up in the air. The decision rests with the Argentine player himself.