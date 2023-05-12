Everything indicates that Taylor Swift (West Reading, Pennsylvania, 33 years old) has recovered the illusion after her break with Joe Alwyn. After six years, the singer and the British actor put an end to a relationship that during that time was as discreet as possible, without statements in the media, without publications on social networks and without appearances on red carpets. According to the American media Entertainment Tonight and Magazine People, the breakup was amicable and “undramatic.” Shortly after the news of the breakup, just a few weeks ago, the British newspaper the sun published exclusively the supposed new relationship between the singer and Matt Healey, lead singer of the group The 1975. Since then, the information about their courtship, the signs of complicity and their public meetings have not stopped repeating themselves. And in the era of social networks, all this has been reflected with videos and photos.

Healey has become a fan of Swift in recent days, attending the artist’s three concerts in Nashville, Tennessee. The artist is immersed in her tour The Eras Tour, with which he is touring the United States and filling each of the dates despite the high price that the tickets reached. Although no images of them together had been published to date, the new couple was finally caught this Thursday sharing a romantic date in a restaurant in New York.

What seemed to be a private date ended with social networks full of images of both sharing affectionate gestures and even holding hands. the american medium page six has come forward to report that a witness – whose name is not given or provides graphic evidence – has seen the couple kissing publicly. And it seems that this time Swift does not want to hide. The singing couple was not alone on the roof of the New York restaurant. They were accompanied by Jack Antonoff, composer, producer and close friend of Swift with whom she has composed her latest albums. Antonoff has also worked with Healey on one of her most recent projects, the album The 1975 Being Funny in a Foreign Language (2022).

Nick Grimshaw, Taylor Swift and Matt Healey (right) at a party hosted by Universal Music in London on February 25, 2015. David M. Benett (Getty Images)

It is not the first time that Swift and Healey have been linked. Nine years ago, the lead singer of The 1975 wore a T-shirt with the singer’s album cover at one of her concerts, 1989. Days later the reverse happened. The artist attended a concert of the band in Los Angeles, wearing a T-shirt of The 1975. A source close to the couple has also recently confirmed to page six that brief romance from a few years ago: “It didn’t work out.” But now they are giving themselves a second chance. Although none of them have confirmed or denied the information, they are in charge of feeding the rumors. At Swift’s concert on Friday May 5 in Nashville, where Healey was in the audience, the artist stared into the camera and whispered: “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you”. A gesture that the artist had never done on stage and that surprised her followers, who quickly went into detective mode. Just two days earlier, on May 3, during The 1975’s concert in the Philippines, Healey said the exact same words: “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you”.

According to various media outlets, their relationship dates back to earlier this year, when Swift appeared by surprise at the band’s concert in London, where she even went on stage to perform anti hero and a version of the city from The 1975.

At first, the break between Swift and Alwyn was said to have been amicable. Both carried the relationship in the most discreet way possible, without making many public appearances, but with music as the protagonist. The artist has dedicated most of the songs on her latest albums to him, in which she explains how she feels with him. In fact, at one of her last concerts, she couldn’t hold back her tears as she performed Champagne Problemssong included in evermore (2020).

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. Christopher Polk/NBC (NBCU Photo Bank)

Days later, the American artist was seen having dinner with her inseparable friends, the actor couple formed by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. After the appointment, both stopped following Alwyn on social networks. The same thing that happened after Swift’s morning walk with Gigi Hadid, Lively, Danielle and Alana Haim. Another proof that the relationship between Healey and Swift seems to be on the right track is that last Friday the singer was seen enjoying the artist’s concert with Hadid, one of her best friends.