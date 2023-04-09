Taylor Swift and joe alwyn They have separated after 6 years of relationship. This is how American media such as Entertainment Tonight and People have stated this April 8, 2023. The news comes as the Grammy-winning singer travels through her country in the middle of her “Eras” tour. For now it is not known what the 32-year-old actor is doing at the moment. Both handled their romance without scandals and away from the spotlight. There were even rumors of engagement.

Taylor Swift wore a distinguished evening gown at the Grammys. Photo: TNT

According to these portals, the public figures put an end to their love story without so much drama. In other words, his dismissal would have been by mutual agreement. “The relationship had just run its course. That’s why (Joe) hasn’t been seen on any shows,” a source told ET.

How did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn meet?

The love story of Taylor Swift and joe alwyn It started in 2016, the year they met. Fans of the singer realized this link with the song “Dress”, one of her musical hits from 2017. The phrase “flashback when you met me, your buzzcut and my hair bleached” would have made reference to their looks at the Met Gala.

The romance was kept under wraps until they were seen exchanging glances in Nashville. According to The Sun, the musical star used to rent a house in north London to be further away from the British actor and model.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are seen at the Vogue Bafta Event. Photo: Blitz Pictures/INSTARimages.com

First public appearance

In it Premiere of the film “The Favourite”, one of the projects the interpreter worked on, announced their romance. They arrived at the avant premiere holding hands and stole the attention of all the media.

However, six years later since speculation about their sentimental bond began, the couple would have put a definitive end to their relationship. At the moment, the exact reasons are unknown and none have given statements about this break.