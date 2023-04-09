The Easter is here and it is time to enjoy a well-deserved vacation, but it is best that you do it with plans and preferably, with the calculator in hand.

The idea is to do this planning before leaving, but You still have time to take measures to take care of your finances. Although these are days to relax, you must not forget that in a few days you will return to reality and you must not indulge in excesses.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) offers some advice that may be useful to achieve this.

planning is key e: It is important to define the budget that is available and compare prices to adjust to it. In addition, it is necessary to decide what type of vacation is desired and what means of transport will be used. If you choose your own vehicle, it is advisable to submit it to a general review and verify that the auto insurance policy is up to date.

Accommodation options: If the hotel will only be used for sleeping and bathing, it is advisable to choose something comfortable and at the same time economical. If you consider spending more time in this place, a good option is the tourist companies that offer "all-inclusive" promotions.

Credit cards: Credit cards can be a good option, but it is important not to be tempted to pay everything with them under the pretext of "travel now and pay later". If you decide to use your credit card, it is advisable to use the one with the lowest Total Annual Cost (CAT) so that the debt you acquire has the lowest possible cost. In addition, it must be taken into account that only 41% of cardholders use plastic in optimal conditions.

Cash withdrawals: When you arrive at your destination, it is important to locate your bank's ATMs to make your withdrawals and avoid using the network ones, since they charge an extra commission. You should also plan cash withdrawals with your debit card and use your credit card only to pay in stores.

Forecast: 15% of the vacation budget must be accounted for contingencies, such as the loss of an object or an illness. Forecasting is an important tool to enjoy your trip and avoid being stranded at your chosen destination.

Security: You must make a list of the emergency telephone numbers of your bank and when making a payment with plastic, do not lose sight of it when signing the voucher and keep it for later claims in case of any anomaly.

It is important that you know something: if you are taking this vacation it is not only because you worked hard and you deserve it, but because you have healthy finances that allow you to travel without getting into debt.

Finally, do not give “cards” if you are not sure that you will be able to cover the payments later, because that money is basically a loan and it will mean less fortnight because you will have to dedicate part of it to payments.

