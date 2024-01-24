Taycan headlights have suddenly become immensely popular. And they are stolen in a really careless manner, really brutal!

“Do you know the disadvantage of Amsterdam? You can only listen to the radio on the way there!” No, we didn't come up with that joke ourselves, but an excellent comedian whose name we forgot. Sorry Seth Gaaikema. Or Hans Dorrestein.

But where car radios and wheels used to be the most popular things to steal, things are a little different these days. Options are extremely popular with German cars in particular, especially because the premium brands Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz deliver their cars very bare as standard. It is no longer as bad as it used to be. You can now just buy a standard 320i and be satisfied with it forever, but nowadays there are so many options available on a car that you always want more.

Very expensive options

However, at Porsche they have turned selling options into an art. A Porsche insider revealed that there is approximately a 20-25% margin on a 911, but that this goes towards 50% if all options are checked. Porsche not only does this by delivering the cars relatively bare as standard, but they also offer a cornucopia of options.

All of you @wouter summarized it very nicely with the Taycan: you first have to select 20 grand worth of options before you can start with the options. Larger battery, leather interior, nice wheels, nice color and some small stuff and you already have 20,000 euros worth of options. But yes, there are also plenty of people who choose a Porsche Taycan and then choose a limited number of options. Perhaps because the boss has set a maximum or that the end of the bank account is in sight.

Taycan headlights

So what do you get? Well: a lot of cases of theft. And the thieves do not act cautiously. In this specific case we can already hear James May loudly CLARKSOOOOOOON!!! call. Not so much because of the theft, but how poorly it was done. It appears that the thieves simply went about their business with a bolt of concrete. We say rücksichtlos, because it happened in Düsseldorf, just across the border.

There are no fewer than 5 (!) options for the Porsche Taycan when it comes to headlights. You get normal LED headlights as standard. Optionally you can opt for PDLS Plus, which is an extra 1,220. But if you want LED Matrix headlights with PDLS Plus, you will spend 3,041 euros. The same lamps in the color Glacier Blue (Exclusive Manufaktur) will cost you 3,538 euros. You pay the same for those headlights with a dark, matte black finish.

So yes, if the thieves' guild sees a packed copy, they can remove the headlights relatively quickly and then sell them on the 'black' market. There are plenty of Taycans with normal headlights of which the owner apparently wants an upgrade. The phenomenon is not new, by the way. This also occurred with the Porsche Cayenne (check here), 911 (here), and Panamera (here) from the previous generation. So it doesn't stop, not by itself.

Image credits: No_Supermarket9751 via Reddit

Thanks to Martijn for the tip!

This article Taycan headlights are stolen in an extremely brutal manner first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Taycan #headlights #stolen #extremely #brutal #manner