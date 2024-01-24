Former President of the United States Donald Trump opened an 11-point lead over former American Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley with almost 100% of the votes counted in the Republican Party primaries in the state of New Hampshire, held this Tuesday (23) . Trump appears with 54.4% of preference against 43.6% for his opponent within the party.

The two are competing to represent the party in the November elections against the Democratic Party, which will possibly be represented again by Joe Biden, who is seeking re-election.

In New Hampshire, only 22 delegates of the 2,429 who will participate in the Republican National Convention are at stake. In total, at least 1,215 delegates are needed to win the nomination.

In this counting section in New Hampshire, Trump won 12 delegates, against Haley's nine, with the other to be allocated as the vote count progresses. New Hampshire is the second stop in the Republican primaries, which began last week with the Iowa caucuses.

In that state, the former president came in first place, with 51% of the votes, followed by the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis (21.2%), who has already withdrawn from the race and declared his support for him. Haley got 19.1%, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, another dropout, 7.7%.

The two remaining candidates for the Republican nomination will meet again on February 24 in South Carolina, the state where Haley was governor between 2011 and 2017. Before that, on February 8, Trump will hold the 26 delegates from the Nevada caucus, already which Haley decided not to participate.

The former United States ambassador to the UN acknowledged her defeat in the Republican Party primaries held this Tuesday in the state and congratulated Trump, who received the most votes, according to projections by American press vehicles. But, despite the recognition, she did not consider her own electoral race to be over.

“I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight. He deserved it, and I recognize that. New Hampshire is the first (primary) in the country, but not the last,” she said in a speech shortly after the release of the projections for broadcasters.

On the Democratic side, Joe Biden was considered the winner of the primaries, according to projections by the AP agency and CNN, amid controversy over the state that would start the electoral race.

The president's campaign requested that the party's caucuses begin in South Carolina, whose electorate is closer to the profile of the party's base, removing Iowa and New Hampshire from the opening, as is historically the case.

The first state agreed, but the second rejected the proposal and maintained the date. As a result, Biden's name did not appear on the ballot for voters, an issue that served as a campaign strategy for the current American president, who called on his voters to write his name on paper.