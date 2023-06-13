Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Accidents | A man drowned after falling from a sauna raft in Saimaa

June 13, 2023
in World Europe
The police do not suspect that the incident involved a crime.

About A 60-year-old man drowned the night before Tuesday in Saimaa near Lohilahti in Etelä-Savo after falling from a sauna raft. The emergency center was notified about the incident after one in the morning.

According to the Etelä Savo rescue service, the man had fallen from a sauna board near the beach. Another person on the ferry had noticed the situation and tried to help.

However, the one who was caught in the water sank below the surface.

Rescue service units and a police patrol were dispatched to the scene. Rescue service divers and boats are searching the area. The drowned person was found later.

The police do not suspect that the incident involved a crime. The case is being investigated as a cause of death investigation.

