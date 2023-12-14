US authorities are looking for a crypto influencer who lived at this address in Helsinki.

The US stock exchange authority is looking for a crypto millionaire who lived in Helsinki and was accused of fraud. Even the challenger has not reached Richard Schueler, who has disappeared underground.

Korkeavuorenkatu and on the corner of Richardinkatu in the center of Helsinki is a beautiful, old art nouveau house, whose address can be found in the documents of the SEC, the authority that oversees the US securities market.

According to official information, a man lives here, to whom the SEC has been trying to serve a letter of indictment since the summer.