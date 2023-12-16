Deputies concluded voting on the text of the tax reform on Friday (Dec 15)

The leader of the government in the Chamber, deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE), said that the tax reform should be enacted next week. The deputies concluded the vote on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) in 2 rounds on Friday (Dec 15, 2023).

“We had to maintain some things and adjust others, the fact is that we are going to dawn on Saturday [16.dez] with the tax reform approved in both Houses, with the 2 presidents [da Câmara e do Senado] schedule the act of promulgation for next week”, he declared.

According to Guimarães, the agreement on the text was reached on Thursday night (Dec 14) between the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadand the rapporteurs of the text in the Senate, senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), and in the Chamber, deputy Agnaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB).

Deputies analyzed on Friday (Dec 15) the changes made by the Senate, which approved the text in Novemberafter the initial screening of Casa Baixa.

The voting, done in 2 rounds, looked like this:

In the 2nd round, of the 2 highlights analyzed, only one was approved: the one that overturned the selective tax on weapons and ammunition, in a victory for the Chamber's bullet bench.

The promulgation in 2023 is defended by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The Congressional recess begins on December 23rd and, according to the Power360congressmen defend that the promulgation be carried out as the “final act” of the 2023 Legislature. Deputies and senators want to make the moment an event, as a change in the country's taxation has been discussed for 40 years.

In the text approved on Friday night (Dec 15), Ribeiro presented suppressive amendments to 8 themes of the proposal. Among the sections removed are the advantages for some sectors and changes in relation to incentives in the Manaus Free Zone.

Read more about tax reform: