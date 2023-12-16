Baldur's Gate 3 it turned out to be one of the most successful games of 2023, and we'll likely be hearing about it for a long time to come. In an interview granted to IGN, Sven Vincke, the CEO of Larian Studios, stated that during the course of 2024 will continue to support the RPGas well as toto work “on other things”.

“Obviously we will work on other things, but we will continue to support Baldur's Gate 3,” said Vincke, who admitted that the game is not yet without problems and that fixing them or adding new elements can be complicated in a game as big and intriguing as Baldur's Gate 3.

“The community was patient with us, this is a very large game with many permutations. In Patch 4 we had an idea that no one expected, which was the crime system. So, depending on how much you stole, you could have problems at the end of the game. […] I'm not going to say that all these problems have disappeared, we know that, but we will continue to work to resolve them. The downside of these big, complicated games is that it's something to deal with.”