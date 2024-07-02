Tax, the risk that the preventive agreement will not work is concrete. Here’s why

The government Melons launched the initiative of Friendly tax systema new method to reward those who pay taxes regularly and recover the credits of those who evade taxes, thus concentrating on fewer companies to deal with investigations. But this preventive agreement – according to what Il Fatto Quotidiano reports – already seems to have some problems. The latest report on the general state reportpublished a few days ago by Court of Auditorsexplains with figures in hand why the fight against the black economy continues to have blunt weapons. And those who can, self-employed workers and small businesses, – claims Il Fatto – have all the convenience to escapewith reasonable certainty of not suffer consequences.

Nine out of ten professionals – according to a survey by Il Sole 24 Ore – they have made it known that at the moment their customers they are not interested in the measure launched by the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo. Bad news for the Meloni government, which is looking for revenue to finance the next maneuver. 18 billion are needed just to extend the expiring measures and 1.8 billion were expected from the agreement, before the widening of the access barriers convinced us to to prudently reset the expected proceeds. But the answers to the surveywhich prefigure a flop not unlike that recorded in 2003 by the Tremonti agreement, are anything but astonishing if read together with the data lined up by the accounting magistrates.

For two weeks – continues Il Fatto – the 2.7 million taxpayers subject to the fiscal reliability indices (Isa) have at their disposal the software with which calculate the income to declare to be able to sign the agreement with the Revenue Agency. The simulations produce indigestible figures for those who are part of the “unreliable” group. Result: self-employed workers with scores below the passing grade would be required to declare – and pay the related taxes – tens of thousands of euros more compared to current income. Why should they? The tax authorities offer in exchange the exclusion from some types of assessments (not all), along with small benefits already granted to those with tax reports of 8. Too little to accept the bloodletting.