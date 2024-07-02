The offensive phrases found in the condominium where Pierina Paganelli died, perhaps, are dedicated to her daughter-in-law. Seen Dassilva delete them

On the walls of the building on via Ciclamino to Riminicrime scene of Pierina Paganellithe 78-year-old killed with 29 stab wounds last October 4, some writings have appeared. They read: “Cordarda” And “You will end up like Pierina”. It is not known to whom these sentences are addressed, nor who wrote them. What is certain is that they were made right in the stairwell where Paganelli’s body was found. Manuela Bianchidaughter-in-law of the victim and lover of Luis Dassilva (sole suspect for the murder of Pierina), had already been at the center of a similar episode. Last November, on the door of her apartment, next to that of Paganelli and Dassilva, the writing “Tr**a” had appeared. The references are linked to her extramarital affair which, many people were aware of.

When the residents noticed the new “graffiti” they raised the alarm. The police intervened on site agents of the Mobile Squad of the Rimini Police Headquarters. According to what has emerged, however, when the police arrived, the graffiti had already been roughly canceledIt is not clear by whom, but it appears to have been Dassilva to eliminate them. Hence, the suspicion that he might have written them Valeria Bartoluccithe man’s wife. The 35-year-old, of Senegalese origin and Pierina Paganelli’s neighbor, was for a period the lover of Manuela Bianchi (the neighbor), who in turn was married to Giuliano, Pierina’s son.

The Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Peace will include this episode in the substantial file to support the hypotheses against Dassila, as reported by the Ansa news agency. The man is the only suspect for themurder of Pierina Paganelli. He claims his innocence and confirms that he is not in love with Manuela. The trial has not yet begun, but it is proceeding with theanalysis of the finds found in the garage of the condominium on Via Ciclamino where Paganelli died. In all 15 itemswill be analyzed on July 11 by selected experts. After these analyses, perhaps, the Outline of the story they will be clearer.