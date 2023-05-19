Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

New York University Abu Dhabi announced the opening of the “Tawleef” exhibition, which includes works of art by graduates of the university’s first master’s program in fine arts. These works showcase the graduates’ research, their expanded creative experiences, their dealings with artistic issues and ideas, and their contribution to presenting their views on the current global situation.

The exhibition, in 421, includes forty-three works by artists, graduates of New York University Abu Dhabi, namely: Mahra Al-Falahi, Layan Al-Ghoussein, Majd Alloush, Fabiola Kiminazo, and Elizabeth Dorazio.

Tina Sherwell, MFA Program Director and Visiting Professor of Art and Art History at NYU Abu Dhabi, said, “The MFA program in Art and Media at NYU Abu Dhabi is the only one of its kind in the region, offering students over two years the opportunity to display their artwork in 421 , which is considered one of the most prominent exhibitions in the UAE, and we are proud of the progress made by the artists and we look forward to welcoming our audience during the period of the exhibition ».

Faisal Al-Hassan, General Manager of Platform 421, said, “We are pleased to host the Tawleef: Master of Fine Arts Graduate Exhibition, which is the second year of our cooperation with the Master of Fine Arts program in Arts and Media at New York University Abu Dhabi, and we consider this partnership ideal, as the mission of our programs revolves around supporting contemporary practices.” originating from the region.

Fabiola Ciminazu’s work “Cosmic Forest” symbolizes the chaotic and ever-changing nature of the natural world through illustrations, while Lian Al-Ghoussein explores the lives of the diaspora of Palestinians through a series of works entitled “Progress with Care”, which includes architectural designs, a variety of sculptures, visual recordings and performances.

In the Mapscapes project, artist Majd Alloush explores the intersection between art and modern technologies, as he explores the transformation of screen paintings into tangible reality with the aim of documenting those neglected and ironic aspects of urban life that surround us.

As for Mahra Al-Falahi’s project “Folded Stories”, it explores the impact of memories on narrative patterns and social normalization based on her childhood memories. In “The Museum of Encounter”, Fabiola Ciminazoo explores the concept of redundant images, relying on images she collected from photographic archives, books, publications and museum pamphlets. .

It is noteworthy that the Master of Fine Arts program in Visual Arts at New York University Abu Dhabi is a full-time, two-year applied art program that deals with the intersection of theories and practice, and the relationship between heritage and artistic variables. Deep and artistic creativity, academic courses focus on artistic experiences within the framework of theoretical, cultural and historical studies, while practical projects combine applied skills and build a broad base of knowledge.